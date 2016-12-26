A pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter has died. Vera Rubin was 88.

Allan Rubin said Monday his mother died of natural causes on Sunday. He said the Philadelphia native had been living in the Princeton, N.J., area.

Rubin found that galaxies don't quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force is at work, namely dark matter.

Dark matter, which hasn't been directly observed, makes up 27 per cent of the universe — as opposed to five per cent of the universe that's made up of normal matter. Scientists better understand what dark matter isn't rather than what it is.

Rubin's scientific achievements earned her numerous honours, including becoming the second female astronomer to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences.