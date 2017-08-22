The U.S. government is revising its request for data from an anti-Trump protest site to exclude a log of its visitors, according to a brief filed in Superior Court today, saying it has "no interest" in the records.

In a search warrant filed last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia sought a broad range of records associated with the website www.disruptj20.org, which helped organize a protest of U.S. President Donald Trump's January inauguration.

DreamHost, the site's hosting provider, had characterized the government's initial warrant as "overly broad." The host said the request would have required the company to hand over a log containing 1.3 million IP addresses that were recorded to have accessed the site.

The government's warrant has been revised to specifically exclude the site's visitor logs. It is still seeking information that would help identify protesters involved in violence and causing damage at anti-Trump protests.

"Because this remains a pending matter, the U.S. Attorney's Office has no comment at this time," wrote spokesperson Bill Miller in an email.

A hearing is still scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in Superior Court in Washington.

A request sent to DreamHost for comment was not immediately returned.

More to come