A group of National Park Service employees has created an "unofficial resistance" Twitter account in opposition to the Trump administration's directive to the agency to cease social media posts.

​The spat began when the U.S. National Parks Service, which runs the National Mall in Washington retweeted a post from the New York Times that compared Trump's inauguration numbers with that of Barack Obama's in 2009. The image showed significantly fewer attendees at Trump's inauguration.

President Trump is disputing how many people attended his inauguration. We had experts assess the crowd size. https://t.co/B5olahGgQc pic.twitter.com/5fFWJHJ3Jd — @nytgraphics

Trump bristled at the comparison — as well as the millions who turned out in Saturday's Women's March across the U.S. and the world.

As a result, the Interior Department briefly suspended its official Twitter accounts. Shortly after they were reinstated the same day, the National Parks issued an apology. It is believed that a former employee with access to the account posted the tweet.

We regret the mistaken RTs from our account yesterday and look forward to continuing to share the beauty and history of our parks with you pic.twitter.com/mctNNvlrmv — @NatlParkService

​On Friday, less than an hour after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th U.S. president, his administration issued its "America First Energy Plan," which not only outlined an effort to revive coal, but also seemed to target the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), an agency which he said on his campaign trail that he planned to eliminate.

On Tuesday, the administration issued emails to EPA staff banning press releases, blog updates or posts to the agency's social media accounts. As of Wednesday afternoon, the last tweet sent by the agency was on January 19, a day before Trump took office.

On Tuesday, following a similar edict by the administration, the Badlands National Parks Twitter account began tweeting various scientific facts.

Yesterday, @BadlandsNPS was censored for tweeting about #ClimateChange. RT to keep #Science facts alive. #ThankYouTrump for nothing. pic.twitter.com/kEhGEDpdDl — @BiologistDan

However, the tweets were soon deleted. It's unknown who deleted them.

Want some real fact to go with your alt-president? US national parks posted tweets about climate change that were later deleted. — @AltNatParkSer

There is an effort to organize a Scientists' March on Washington, similar to the Women's March that took place on Saturday.

The situation in the U.S. bears a striking resemblance to the assertion by Canadian scientists that they were muzzled under the Harper administration.