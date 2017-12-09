Egypt announced Saturday the discovery of two small ancient tombs in the southern city of Luxor dating back some 3,500 years and hoped it will help the country's efforts to revive its ailing tourism sector.

The tombs, located on the west bank of the river Nile in a cemetery for nobility and top officials, are the latest discovery in the city famed for its temples and tombs spanning different dynasties of ancient Egyptian history.

Egyptian excavation workers restore pottery near a tomb in Draa Abul Naga necropolis in Luxor. (Hamada Elrasam/The Associated Press)

"It's truly an exceptional day," Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said. "The 18th dynasty private tombs were already known. But it's the first time to enter inside the two tombs."

Al-Anani said the discoveries are part of the ministry's efforts to promote Egypt's vital tourism industry, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by extremist attacks and political turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

Tourists photograph an entrance of the newly discovered tomb, which officials hope will help revive the country's ailing tourism industry. (Hamada Elrasam/The Associated Press)

The ministry said one tomb has a courtyard lined with mud-brick and stone walls and contains a six-metre burial shaft leading to four side chambers. The artifacts found inside were mostly fragments of wooden coffins. Wall inscriptions and paintings suggest it belongs to an era between the reigns of King Amenhotep II and King Thutmose IV, both pharaohs of the 18th dynasty.

The other tomb has five entrances leading to a rectangular hall and contains two burial shafts located in the northern and southern sides of the tomb.

Workers guard a wooden statue on display near the newly opened tomb. (Hamada Elrasam/The Associated Press)

Among the artifacts found inside are funerary cones, painted wooden funerary masks, clay vessels, a collection of about 450 statues, and a mummy that was likely a top official. A cartouche carved on the ceiling bears the name of King Thutmose I of the early 18th dynasty.

The Antiquities Ministry has made a string of discoveries since the beginning of 2017 in several provinces across Egypt — including the tomb of a royal goldsmith in the same area and belonging to the same dynasty whose work was dedicated to the ancient Egyptian god Amun.