U.S. President Donald Trump signed two House bills on Tuesday ahead of his first address to a joint session of Congress, both addressing the roles of women in science.

The first bill, the Inspiring the Next Space Pioneers, Innovators, Researchers, and Explorers (INSPIRE) Women Act directs NASA to encourage women and girls to study science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), pursue careers in aerospace, and further advance the nation's space science and exploration efforts through a variety initiatives.

The second bill is the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act, which amends the Science and Engineering Equal Opportunities Act to authorize the National Science Foundation to encourage its entrepreneurial programs to recruit and support women to extend their focus beyond the laboratory and into the commercial world.

Trump makes his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening at 9 p.m.