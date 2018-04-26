Watch a real-life Transformer change from robot to car

Japanese engineers have unveiled a robot that transforms into a car that can actually carry people on board, in what they said was the first-ever such accomplishment in the history of robots.

The 3.7-metre (12.1-feet)-tall two-seater robot "J-deite RIDE" can transform into a sports car in a process that takes about a minute.

It can technically walk at a speed of 100 metres per hour or run on its four wheels but developers said they've never really tested it outside the factory cargo bay area.

CEO of Brave Robotics, Kenji Ishida, initiated the co-project with Asratec, an affiliate of the Japanese mobile phone giant SoftBank, and a roller coaster manufacturer Sansei Technologies. He said he was motivated by his childhood transformer heroes in anime movies.

While admitting that it may seem like an expensive toy, Ishida said the robot is an attempt to inspire others and broaden the human imagination. Developers said they will begin with utilizing the technology in entertainment industry, such as amusement park and street parades.