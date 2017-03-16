In an effort to curb some of the toxic banter in comment sections, a Norwegian newspaper is testing out a new approach — having readers answer a quiz about the contents of the article before they can leave a comment.

It's just one idea that's cropped up in an industry that's struggling with how to deal with online trolls or provocateurs who often pollute the conversation to such an extent that comment sections become unusable.

So what's a media company to do?

Ramona Pringle was part of a recent panel discussion on this very subject at the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas.

She's the director of the Transmedia Zone at Ryerson University and a columnist with cbc.ca.

What was the premise of this discussion at South by Southwest?

The panel was called Playing Nice: Redesigning Online Commenting.

The premise was that maybe there are design solutions that can be used to try and create a healthier commenting culture.

That doesn't mean everyone needs to agree or that comments should be banal and homogenous. But studies suggest that comments really can taint how an article is perceived and, once they turn negative or toxic, people who are interested in a meaningful discussion will stop engaging.

I think often we look at the trolling and abuse we see online and it's easy to think it's just the worst of human nature and that there's a sort of inevitability or irreversibility to it.

But offline, we have rules that we live by which help us co-exist.

We have a certain social infrastructure — there are laws, and there is enforcement of those laws, but there are also systems that have been designed to help people do the right thing.

Think of traffic and intersections and red lights — that's all infrastructure designed to help us.

Without that structure, we'd have Lord of the Flies. Not that different from what we see online.

So the premise of the discussion really was that this is not an internet issue, it is a design issue, meaning that maybe the conventional way media companies set up commenting is the problem, not the fact that commenting is allowed at all.

What are some examples of how toxic comments sections have become?

It often depends on the nature of the article but people are pretty used to the comments sections being full of aggression, sexism and vulgar language.

What's even more frustrating is that often the most vile comments come from people who haven't even read the article in the first place but comment based on the topic, the title, or the gender or race of the writer.

Some news outlets that have closed down commenting are The Toronto Star, NPR, Reuters, Popular Science and Recode.

Some say news outlets did this so they can focus limited resources on social media channels instead, but others, like Popular Science, admit that "trolls and spambots" have overwhelmed their ability to provide intellectual debate, saying "even a fractious minority wields enough power to skew a reader's perception of a story."

CBC closed down commenting on all articles related to the Indigenous population because they were consistently toxic.

The League of Legends Tribunal can temporarily ban players if they have behaved inappropriately. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

What are your thoughts on just shutting down comments altogether?

On one hand, it's understandable that so many outlets have made that decision, because it can feel like and unwieldy issue.

But for all the trolling that happens, we need to keep in mind how powerful the internet is and the way it connects us.

Avoiding the problem doesn't solve it.

More so, shutting down comments misses the opportunity to collaborate and learn from each other.

I think of cases we've seen where there have been rashes of teen suicides in northern communities.

Those are cases where the comments could be incredibly valuable because you could hear from the people who have been through it to see what they went through and learn from their experiences.

In a sense, that's a Wikipedia model, where everyone contributes to a larger story.

The trouble with trolls is that instead of productive conversation, there is just hateful finger pointing, and that's not useful or healthy.

Are there some comment communities that really get things "right"?

Absolutely. A large part of what we discussed at SXSW was looking beyond just news organizations to see what makes for a healthy community.

The reason it was called "Playing Nice" is that there are actually a number of examples from the world of online gaming that can be adapted or that offer insight into possible design solutions.

One of the panelists was a game designer named Sean Stewart, and it was actually one of our early conversations that inspired me to dig into these interdisciplinary approaches.

He designed big, online multiplayer games. The community that played came from movie review sites where they were always engaging in flame wars. Stewart mentioned that as long as people in the community were busy with challenges and felt like their involvement was necessary, the quality of engagement was really positive.

It even surprised the players themselves!

What Stewart remarked was that busy people are good people. So that was really interesting.

There's another model that was developed in the game League of Legends called the Tribunal. People in the League of Legends community can flag behaviour they deem inappropriate. After a player is reported a number of times, the complaints against that player will be brought forward to a tribunal of other players who decide if the player was out of line or not. So it's not top-down enforcement.

What did you hear at this panel that was encouraging?

Well, one of the things that's been interesting to me in all of this, that I think goes against many people's assumptions, is that the culprit isn't necessarily anonymity.

We often think that anonymity is what brings out people's bad behaviour. That's why many organizations have tried implementing real-name policies.

In fact, it's the lack of repercussions that really has an impact on how people behave.

So, back to the League of Legends example. If the community finds that you've behaved inappropriately, you can be temporarily banned from the game.

Reddit employs a similar strategy which they call shadowbanning. A user can post and comment, but all the user's submissions are invisible and sent to a spam queue until a moderator approves them.

Reddit has a strategy called shadowbanning where the user's submissions are invisible and sent to a spam queue until a moderator approves them. (Robert Galbraith/Reuters)

The incentive for posting is to be seen, so if your comment becomes invisible, you will think about changing your tone or approach so that you can stay in the conversation.

That's also a case of self-moderation, where the community — not a third party moderator — is deciding what's allowed.

Often types of these communities will establish their own codes.

This notion of consequences or repercussions isn't just for negative comments. It can also be used to reward positive commenting.

Having feedback when you do something right will shape people's behaviour.

Steve Ladurantaye, who was the manager of CBC digital news, was also on the panel. He pointed out a new strategy they're testing out in the opinion section.

CBC is looking for the best comments and then including them in a roundup that gets turned into an article.

The hope is that some of those people could even be turned into future columnists.

So that really encourages people to think about how they can express their opinions in a way that will be heard and valued.