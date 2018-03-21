Three polytechnic students in western India have developed a 'speaking glove' for the speech impaired that can interpret sign language and convert the message into speech through a mobile application.

The inventors, Gopi, Khushali, and Dhrumi, designed this glove with the help of their project guide Naman Khandelwal. It can be easily used by people with speech impairments to convert gestures and signs into letters of the alphabet through a sensor-based software. The words are then converted into speech.

The innovators have also made a user friendly Android application that works in coordination with the glove. The aim is to bridge the gap between people with hearing and speech impairment and rest of the world by giving them a convenient platform for communication.

A similar glove was developed last year by researchers in California.