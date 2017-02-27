SpaceX says it will fly two people to orbit the moon next year.

The surprising announcement was made by company chief Elon Musk on Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight around the moon — though no landing would be made.

Musk won't identify the pair or the price tag. He says they've already paid a "significant" deposit.

Musk did add that the would-be space tourists include "nobody from Hollywood."

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous — unless something goes wrong.