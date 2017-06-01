SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will launch a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station on Thursday evening, .

It's not a typical launch as the Dragon capsule heading to the ISS has been used before, in September 2016.

It's all part of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's ambitious plan to reduce the cost of space missions.

As part of that effort, SpaceX will also once again attempt to land the first stage of the rocket back at Cape Canaveral. So far, 10 rockets have landed back on Earth, either on a drone ship or on land. On March 30, the aerospace company reused a Falcon 9 rocket that had launched in April 2016.

The Falcon 9 is scheduled to blast off at 5:55 ET from Cape Canaveral. As of Thursday afternoon, forecast conditions were 70 per cent favourable for launch.

A Falcon 9 rocket stands ready for liftoff at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A. The rocket will boost a Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station on the company's eleventh cargo resupply mission. (Glenn Benson/NASA)

Onboard the Dragon capsule are about 2,721 kilograms of supplies, research and equipment.