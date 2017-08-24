SpaceX is set to make its 12th rocket launch of the year today. The company's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 2:51 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying a Taiwanese satellite. The event will be streamed live.

Falcon 9 and FORMOSAT-5 are vertical on SLC-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Despite the fog, weather is 90% favorable. pic.twitter.com/NyuuKuMHuB — @SpaceX

After the rocket puts the FORMOSAT-5 Earth observation satellite into low-Earth orbit, its first stage will attempt to land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean named "Just Read the Instructions."