SpaceX is set to make its 12th rocket launch of the year today. The company's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 2:51 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying a Taiwanese satellite. The event will be streamed live.

After the rocket puts the FORMOSAT-5 Earth observation satellite into low-Earth orbit, its first stage will attempt to land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean named "Just Read the Instructions."

If the landing is successful, the rocket stage could potentially be reused, cutting the cost of future missions. SpaceX successfully launched a recycled first stage for the first time this past March.

Earlier this week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new spacesuit for the first astronauts to ride the crewed version of its Dragon spacecraft.