SpaceX is set to make its 12th rocket launch of the year today. The company's Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 2:51 p.m. ET from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying a Taiwanese satellite. The event will be streamed live.
Falcon 9 and FORMOSAT-5 are vertical on SLC-4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Despite the fog, weather is 90% favorable.
@SpaceX
After the rocket puts the FORMOSAT-5 Earth observation satellite into low-Earth orbit, its first stage will attempt to land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean named "Just Read the Instructions."
Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting launch of FORMOSAT-5 from SLC-4E at Vandenberg AFB on August 24.
@SpaceX
If the landing is successful, the rocket stage could potentially be reused, cutting the cost of future missions. SpaceX successfully launched a recycled first stage for the first time this past March.
Earlier this week, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new spacesuit for the first astronauts to ride the crewed version of its Dragon spacecraft.