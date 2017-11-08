Sheep have been trained to recognize the faces of celebrities, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, by University of Cambridge scientists who hope it may help with understanding neurodegenerative diseases.

In a specially equipped pen, sheep were shown pictures of people on two computer screens. On one side would be an unknown person and on the other would be one of four celebrities.

The animal would receive a reward of food for choosing the photograph of the celebrity by breaking an infrared beam near the screen displaying it. If they chose the wrong photograph, a buzzer would sound and they would receive no reward.

The sheep eventually managed to identify the familiar face eight times out of every 10.

Sheep stand in a pen at the International Agricultural Show in Paris in February 2017. Scientists have trained sheep to recognize the faces of celebrities, including former U.S. president Barack Obama. (Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

The group of celebrities the sheep were trained to recognize included actors Emma Watson and Jake Gyllenhaal, BBC newsreader Fiona Bruce and Obama.

"We've shown that sheep have advanced face-recognition abilities, comparable with those of humans and monkeys," Jenny Morton, the professor who led the study, said in a statement.

In addition to being shown images of the celebrities facing forward, scientists also tested the animals' ability to recognize the faces in photographs taken from other angles.

Emma Watson poses for photographers during the photocall for the film, Regression, in Madrid, Spain in 2015. She was among the celebrities that sheep were trained to recognize. (Abraham Caro Marin/The Associated Press, File)

The animals' success rate fell by around 15 per cent when presented with the faces at a new angle, an amount researchers said was comparable to that seen when humans perform the task.

The research was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Scientists aim to use the sheep as models to understand disorders of the brain, such as Huntington's disease, that develop over a long time and affect cognitive abilities.