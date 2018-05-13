70 kg turtle with amputated flipper makes it back to ocean
A female loggerhead sea turtle has been released off the Florida Keys, after convalescing for about three months at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital.
Sea turtle 'Judy' needed 3 months of treatment after being entangled in fishing line
Hundreds of spectators applauded hospital staff Saturday as they released "Judy," a 70-kilogram juvenile that was found entangled in a fishing trap line off the Lower Keys in early February.
The reptile was treated with antibiotics, vitamins, lactulose and a diet of squid and fish. Even though her left rear flipper was amputated, as a result of the entanglement, "Judy" is expected to do well.
Turtle Hospital officials said that releasing the reptile over Mother's Day weekend was especially meaningful because they are confident the turtle will lay eggs after reaching maturity.
