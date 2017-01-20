As Donald Trump prepared to become the 45th president of the United States, scientists from around the country marked the day by taking to Twitter.

Stand up for science! We'll be flooding the social media airwaves with research and discovery during the inauguration, using #USofScience. — @JacquelynGill

During the election campaign, Trump repeatedly remarked on issues of science, often incorrectly. He claimed that climate change is a hoax invented by the Chinese. He also said that he would pull out of the Paris climate agreement, which aims to cut CO2 emissions in an effort to reduce the pace at which the planet is warming.

His cabinet nominations have also concerned scientists, with Rick Perry poised to head the department of energy, which, in 2011, he said he wanted to do eliminate (he has since apologized and said he's had a change of heart).

Scott Pruitt, the Trump nominee to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has no scientific training. Trump has said he'd like to eliminate the agency and gut environmental policies.

Scientists have flooded Twitter with tweets about science policy and scientific research.

I wish it was a prerequisite to holding political office that you had to take a class in science and pass with flying colors. #USofScience — @StephenSipila

This year every American who won a Nobel Prize in a scientific field was an immigrant #USofScience — @webmz_

Political affiliation aside, simply put you would not be here without science #USofScience — @ticetice_baby

The advancement of science and technology is the single best guarantor of future economic growth. Remember this. #USofScience pic.twitter.com/XRtLpshvlg — @tcortellesi

#USofScience recognize scientific research is a big part of what has made this country powerful. Knowledge & innovation is power — @Childspleasee

Macaulay et al show how exposure to PBDE/OH-BDE mixtures alter zebrafish (Danio rerio) development #USofScience https://t.co/CAF9XV4vJs pic.twitter.com/imRs1lNyFu — @etc_editor