Turkish archeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas — from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged — beneath a church at his birthplace in southern Turkey, an official said Thursday.

St. Nicholas was born and served as a bishop of what is now the Turkish Mediterranean town of Demre, near Antalya, on the southern coast, in the fourth century. He was buried in the area formerly known as Myra, but his bones were believed to have been stolen and taken to Bari, Italy. The Basilica di San Nicola in Bari was built to house the saint's remains.

St. Nicholas was born and served as a bishop in Demre, Turkey, where this statue commemorates him to this day. (Bahadir Yeniceri/Shutterstock)

Archeologists, however, have recently discovered what they think is a temple below the Church of St. Nicholas in Demre and believe his remains may actually be lying there, Cemil Karabayram, the head of Antalya's Reliefs and Monuments authority, told The Associated Press by telephone.

Archeologists are looking for a way into the temple without harming the 11th-century church, he said.

Karabayram suggested that the bones that were smuggled to Bari may have been the remains of another priest.

Turkish archaeologists say geo-radar surveys have found what they believe is a temple below St. Nicholas Church in Demre, pictured here. They think St. Nicholas' remains may be inside that temple. (Bahadir Yeniceri/Shutterstock)

Karabayram said the temple was discovered through geo-radar surveys of the church that were conducted as part of a restoration project.

"It is a temple that is intact, has not been touched, but may have been affected by an earthquake," he said.

"This is an important find both culturally and for Turkey's tourism," Karabayram said.

St. Nicholas was known for his generosity and his love for children. His legend spread around the world and became interwoven with mythical stories of the gift-giving Santa Claus.