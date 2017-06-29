Ontario Provincial Police have released the name and a photograph of a man they say escaped custody Wednesday at the Little Cypress Bridge snow plow turnaround west of Gravel River.

The escaped male is identified as Lindsay LeGarde from Pic Mobert First Nation and is described as being approximately five-foot-nine and 175 pounds with short dark hair and a goatee. He has a scar on his nose and is wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans, police said in a news release.

Police are requesting that travellers in the area not stop for any male hitch-hikers, and contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 if he is seen.

Officers with the Anishnabek Police Service (APS) were transporting LeGarde to the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday when he escaped lawful custody at around 1:45 p.m., police said.

The OPP is on scene assisting APS with the search.