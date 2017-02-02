The European Southern Observatory has released one of the largest images it has ever captured showing a rich region in our Milky Way.

The image, taken by the observatory's Very Large Telescope Survey telescope, looks at an area of our galaxy that is home to two beautiful nebulae, the Cat's Paw (upper right) and the Lobster Nebula (lower left).

The Cat's Paw — categorized as NGC 6334 — lies about 5,500 light-years away, while The Lobster Nebula (NGC 6357) lies 8,000 light-years away. (Many nebulae are given playful names, after what they seem to resemble.)

Both of these objects were discovered in 1837 by famed astronomer John Herschel while he was in the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa. Of course, he didn't have the luxury of the 256-megapixel camera used to obtain this image.

The bright areas in both nebulae are gaseous regions containing mostly hydrogen energized by bright, newborn stars that are about 10 times more massive than our own sun. The ultraviolet light ionizes the hydrogen atoms, and allows us to see the beautiful tendrils of gas weaving through space.

While the image above is beautiful, you can see a larger version here where you can zoom in and lose yourself in the region.