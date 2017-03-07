A new satellite is helping meteorologists better understand and forecast storms.

The satellite, called the Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM), was launched by NASA on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The video, released by NOAA on Monday, contains the first images by NOAA's GOES-16 satellite. Visible are lightning flashes in southeast Texas (Houston is the crosshair).

The animation was rendered at 25 frames per second, similar to what we might see if we were high above the clouds. However, the satellite observes the flashes at 500 frames per second.

The satellite, which remains in the same position in the sky as it matches Earth's orbit, is able to continually seek lightning flashes in the clouds over the Western Hemisphere.

Using this data, forecasters will be able to determine whether or not a storm is gathering strength, and may be able to assist meteorologists in forecasting severe floods or even the possibility of fire hazards due to lightning strikes in dry areas.