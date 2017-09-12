A new crew is heading to the International Space Station today.

NASA flight engineers Mark Vande Hei and Joe Acaba and Russian Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin are scheduled to blast off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 5:17 p.m. EDT.

After the launch, the Soyuz spacecraft will head to the International Space Station on a six-hour fast-track, scheduled to dock at 10:57 p.m.

The hatches will open around 12:40 a.m. ET on Sept. 13, where the current crew, comprised of NASA commander Randy Bresnik, and flight engineers Sergey Ryasanskiy from Roscosmos and Paolo Nespoli from the European Space Agency, will greet them.

You can watch the launch live here beginning at 4:45 p.m.