NASA has released a short video that gives people an out-of-this-world experience, as if they're flying to Pluto, the distant dwarf planet.

NASA releases compilation video of Pluto flyby0:39

The video uses more than 100 images from New Horizons, which in July 2015 became the first spacecraft to fly by the mysterious dwarf planet more than seven billion kilometres from Earth.

The movie begins as the New Horizons approaches Pluto, at first a mere dot. However, the planet becomes larger until finally its complicated surface is revealed in great detail.

Until the flyby, little was known about this icy planet. Since then, however, much has been discovered about Pluto and its largest moon, Charon.

New Horizons is on a new mission to another object in the Kuiper Belt, a collection of icy bodies on the edge of our planetary solar system. It will reach its target — the object 2014 MU69 — in January 2019.