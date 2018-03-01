Skip to Main Content
Mobile phone network on the Moon planned for 2018

The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, Vodafone, Nokia and Audi have announced.

Vodafone, Nokia, Audi and PTScientists partner on private moon mission

Thomson Reuters ·
A screenshot from a promotional video from Vodafone shows a lander and rover on the moon. Vodafone, Nokia and Audi say they will build a 4G mobile network to link the lander and two rovers during a 2019 privately funded mission to the moon. (Vodafone)
The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, part of a project to back a privately funded moon mission.

Vodafone Germany, network equipment maker Nokia and carmaker Audi said on Tuesday they were working together to support the mission, 50 years after the first NASA astronauts walked on the moon.

