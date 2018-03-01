Mobile phone network on the Moon planned for 2018
Vodafone, Nokia, Audi and PTScientists partner on private moon mission
The moon will get its first mobile phone network next year, enabling high-definition streaming from the lunar landscape back to earth, part of a project to back a privately funded moon mission.
Vodafone Germany, network equipment maker Nokia and carmaker Audi said on Tuesday they were working together to support the mission, 50 years after the first NASA astronauts walked on the moon.
Next year, we’ll be teaming up with <a href="https://twitter.com/nokia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nokia</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/PTScientists?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PTScientists</a> to install a 4G network on the moon and send back the first ever live HD video feed of the surface. Watch a sneak preview here: <a href="https://t.co/Zf8dGe98Ik">https://t.co/Zf8dGe98Ik</a>—@VodafoneGroup
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.