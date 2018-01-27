Monkeys and kittens and horses, oh my! A look at cloned mammals throughout history
Recently cloned monkeys come after a long line of cloned mammals since Dolly the sheep
By Kennedy Schmidt, CBC News Posted: Jan 27, 2018 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 27, 2018 5:00 AM ET
For the first time, scientists have produced two genetically identical monkeys using the same technique that created Dolly the sheep, the world's first cloned mammal.
Long-tailed macaques Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua, shown below, follow a long line of cloned mammals including dogs, cats, pigs, camels and horses.
Here's a look at some of the cloned animals that came before them.
Dolly the sheep
The photo below — taken in January 2002 — is of the world's first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep.
Dolly was the first mammal to be cloned in 1996 from an adult somatic cell, using the process of nuclear transfer, the same process used to created the new monkeys.
CC the copy cat
CC, for "CopyCat" or "Carbon Copy", is a brown tabby and white domestic shorthair and said to be the first cloned pet.
CC was born in 2001 and was cloned from the same technique as Dolly, using an adult cell. She gave birth to four kittens, which was the first time a cloned animal gave birth.
Fluorescent puppy
The three-month-old beagle pictured below is one of the "2nd generation Ruppies", offspring of Ruppy. Ruppy (short for Ruby Puppy) and her offspring carry fluorescent genes that glow red under ultraviolet light.
Scientists created the dogs by cloning cells that express a red fluorescent gene produced by sea anemones. Ruppy was the first animal to be cloned using this technique.
Cloning to breed
Pieraz-Cryozootech-Stallion, a cloned foal, from the genes of an endurance champion Pieraz, an Arab stallion.
The foal was born in 2005 and genetic companies say it was the first clone reproduced to breed from a sterile animal. Scientists classified the birth as a breakthrough in terms of preserving the lines of champion race horses by creating clones that can breed.
Top News Headlines
- Barry and Honey Sherman deaths a targeted double homicide, police say
- Widows, children of men slain in mosque shooting denied victims compensation by Quebec
- Young victim in Craigslist sex abuse case speaks for herself — with a drawing
- Family of slain Good Samaritan suing for $10M
- Ontario PCs to vote on new leader in March
Latest Technology & Science News Headlines
- How to watch the 'blue moon' lunar eclipse
- Monkeys and kittens and horses, oh my! A look at cloned mammals throughout history
- Your oil painted doppelganger is a selfie away, but should you share?
- Canada's privacy commissioner proposes right to change inaccurate search engine results
- Plastic pollution causes deadly flesh-eating diseases in corals
Most Viewed
- Canada's privacy commissioner proposes right to change inaccurate search engine results
- Scientists move Doomsday Clock ahead to 2 minutes to midnight
- Plastic ocean litter boosts deadly infections in corals
- Oldest modern human fossil outside Africa found in Israeli cave
- Donor-conceived people are tracking down their biological fathers, even if they want to hide
- If you're going to blame a cyberattack on North Korea, you better show your work
- Why B.C. and Alaska avoided a massive tsunami
- Swiss mummy identified as ancestor of British politician Boris Johnson
- U.S. border guards can search your phone: here are some details on how
- Alcohol may be 'very damaging' to people with 'Asian glow'
Don't Miss
-
Climate change is turning some sea turtle populations 99% female
-
Video
Biologist says video shows whale shielding her from a shark
-
The device you're using right now has a big security flaw — but you don't have to panic
-
Fearsome fossil
Ancient spider cousin had 5 sets of jaws for crushing its prey
-
'Oumuamua
'Weird' interstellar asteroid yields no alien signals, resembles worlds beyond Neptune
-
Urban evolution
Natural selection in humans is happening more than you think
-
iphone slowdown
Apple really does slow down some older iPhones
-
High Arctic fossils reveal ancient bear's weakness for sweets
-
Analysis
The internet can be a powerful tool for good, but only if everyone can get online
-
David St-Jacques
David Saint-Jacques ready for 'ultimate trek' into space
-
Exoplanets
Scientists use AI to discover an 8th planet orbiting a distant star
-
Why Canada's net neutrality fight hasn't been as fierce as the one in the U.S.