Music and math seem like they're polar opposites. Music can move us to tears one moment and have us smiling the next. And math is, well, math.

Professor Elaine Chew is an expert on the expression of music. Professor Khalid Rajab is an expert in plasmonic antennas, and these two unlikely collaborators met and made beautiful music, or more specifically, helped us understand the science behind beautiful music.

What did Professors Chew and Rajab discover?

Khalid Rajab spends most of his days lecturing in engineering and using different tools to understand different resonance frequencies in physics. Elaine Chew is a musician and graduate student who is an absolutely beautiful erhu player. The erhu is a Chinese equivalent of a violin and makes that sorrowful sound so characteristic of Chinese music.

One of the main features of this instrument, like the violin or the best opera singers, is vibrato. The vibrato is a tool that musicians use — some more than others — to change the expressivity of their music. It's a sound that simply draws you in.

Why use mathematics to study the vibrato?

The real goal of this study was to try to understand the oscillations — the movement back and forth — of vibrato because it's such an important part of how music is expressed. Each musician has a style and uses it differently. For instance, Pavarotti used it a lot for opera, while Philip Glass, the famous composer, barely ever uses it. It's part of the style, almost a signature, of different types of music and different musical fingerprints.

While we're able to talk about qualitative data, or how music makes us feel, we're less able to talk about the quantitative data, or how it does that.

"We don't want to be able to just talk about music in terms of feelings, in terms of very qualitative aspects, although that's very important. We want to be able to describe it in quantitative terms," said Chew. "Once we're able to have it described precisely, we then have a way of putting it into computers, and having computers be able to analyze large numbers of performances."

This study, published in the Journal of the Mathematics of Music, provides a new computerized tool to analyze the use of vibrato.

Chew and Rajab's Filter Diagonalization Method shows the individual aspects of a song.

This tool has been previously used in physics, so how is music similar?

In his studies, Rajab seeks to understand the frequencies — vibrations — in electrical currents. This technique has also been used in quantum mechanics to understand the oscillations of subatomic particles. Music isn't that different: it's sound waves that are being measured now, instead of particle waves or electrical waves.

Through their work, Chew and Rajab have come up with a new way to see — and therefore quantify — the different elements.

The new technique, called the Filter Diagonalization Method, takes a tiny slice of the music signal and gives you all the harmonics of that waveform. It also tells you the most prominent harmonic elements present at any given moment, and it gives you both the frequency and the extent, which is how wide the vibrato is. Basically, it gives you a visual representation of what that piece of music's sound looks like.

So now, recorded music can be analyzed for its use of vibrato to better understand style, use and ultimately the expressivity of this very important musical tool.

Can this research tell musicians the best way to use a vibrato in their performance?

It can't. It's a tool to analyze how it is used, not so much a tool to tell you where and when to use it. Vibrato is all about personal style; it's still very much a part of the art that is created by the musician. But now we can understand how it is used by the best. And how even styles change: there may be periods of no vibrato use or periods where all sorts of music use it.

Love it or hate it, it's a great tool to get some emotion out of you when you hear some amazing pieces of music.