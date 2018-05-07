There are no hidden rooms in King Tut's tomb after all

New radar scans have provided conclusive evidence that there are no hidden rooms inside King Tutankhamun's burial chamber, Egypt's antiquities ministry said Sunday, bringing a disappointing end to years of excitement over the prospect.

Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said an Italian team conducted extensive studies with ground-penetrating radar that showed the tomb did not contain any hidden, man-made blocking walls as was earlier suspected. Francesco Porcelli of the Polytechnic University of Turin presented the findings at an international conference in Cairo.

"Our work shows in a conclusive manner that there are no hidden chambers, no corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun's tomb," Porcelli said, "As you know there was a theory that argued the possible existence of these chambers but unfortunately our work is not supporting this theory."

Foreign diplomats and Egyptologists attend the opening of an exact replica of the Tomb of Tutkankhamun in Luxor, Egypt, in 2014. In 2015, British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that Queen Nefertiti's tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king's burial chamber. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

In 2015, British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that Queen Nefertiti's tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king's burial chamber. The discovery ignited massive interest, with officials first rushing to support the theory but then later distancing themselves and ultimately rejecting it.

Case closed, ministry says

The ministry says two previous scans by Japanese and American scientists had proved inconclusive, but insists this latest ground-penetrating radar data closes the lid on the tomb having such hidden secrets.

"It is concluded, with a very high degree of confidence, said Dr. Porcelli, the hypothesis concerning the existence of hidden chambers or corridors adjacent to Tutankhamun's tomb is not supported by the GPR data," it said in its statement.

The ministry has been gradually moving King Tut's belongings to a new museum outside Cairo near the Giza Pyramids to undergo restoration before they are put on display. The transfer of the priceless belongings has become a particularly sensitive issue; In 2014 the beard attached to the ancient Egyptian monarch's golden mask was accidentally knocked off and hastily reattached with an epoxy glue compound, sparking uproar among archaeologists.

Part of the last chariot of famed pharaoh Tutankhamun after being transported to the Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Saturday, May 5, 2018. The chariot was a major feature of the military museum for over 30 years. It now sits among more than 4,500 of King Tut's items at the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Nariman El-Mofty/Associated Press)

The fourth International Tutankhamun Conference in Cairo where Porcelli presented the findings, the most extensive radar survey of the site to date, was attended by a wide range of Egyptologists and archaeologists from the world over.

During the conference, Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani said that the first phase of the new museum, including King Tut's halls, will be completed by the end of this year but the date for the museum's "soft opening" has yet to be decided. The museum currently hosts more than 43,200 artifacts of which over 4,500 belong to King Tut alone, and its grand opening is planned for 2022.