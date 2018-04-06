Mount Kilauea sputtering lava from summit lake

Mount Kilauea, the most active of the five volcanoes that together form the island of Hawaii, is spraying lava, but the activity does not pose a threat to nearby communities at this time, the U.S. Geological Survey says.

The USGS has described it as spattering and captured video of the event this week on the surface of Kilauea's lava lake within the Halemaumau Overlook vent.

This image from video shows the spattering on the north side and centre of the lava lake's surface. (USGS)

The video shows the rare spattering on the north side and centre of the lake's surface, which happens only occasionally when the surface flow direction reverses, the USGC said on its website.

Spattering, which is triggered by gas bubbles bursting within the lake, typically occurs near the southeast rim of the Halemaumau crater.

Last month, cameras captured another rare Kilauea phenomenon — landspouts whirling above the volcano.

Columns of steam were seen rising high above an area of the volcano known as the East Rift Zone, as a result of high winds and humidity.