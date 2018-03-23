U.S. government charges Iranians for international cyber theft

The Trump administration in the United States on Friday charged nine Iranians and an Iranian company with attempting to hack into hundreds of U.S. and international universities, dozens of companies and parts of the U.S. government on behalf of the Iranian government.

The cyberattack pilfered more than 31 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property from 144 U.S. universities and

176 universities in 21 foreign countries, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.



The U.S. Treasury Department said on its website that it was placing sanctions on those accused and the Mabna Institute, a company described by U.S. prosecutors as designed to help Iranian research organizations steal information.