The first of the new iPhones are now available in Canada and wireless companies have released their pricing.

With a two-year contract at Bell and Rogers, the iPhone 8 will cost $229 Cdn or $429 depending on the memory size. The iPhone 8 Plus starts at $359 for 64 GB and goes up to $559 with 256 GB. Telus's prices are $1 higher with a two-year contract.

Without a contract, an iPhone 8 starts at $929. The 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus starts at $1,059.

So far, Rogers is the only company that has released prices for Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone X, which will be released in Canada on Oct. 27.

On its own, the iPhone X starts at $1,319 but costs $599 and up with a two-year contract at Rogers.

The iPhone 8 promises to shoot pictures with better colours and less distortion, particularly in low-light settings. The display will adapt to ambient lighting, similar to a feature in some iPad Pro models. Speakers will be louder and offer deeper bass.

Some of the many features of the iPhone X include a higher-resolution screen and "OLED" technology for richer colours. It will also lose a distinct home button to make more room for a 5.8-inch display.