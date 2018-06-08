Skip to Main Content
IKEA to phase out single-use plastic by 2020

IKEA is promising to eliminate all single-use plastic products from its home furnishing range by 2020.

Retail giant says the move is part of a global commitment to the environment

The retail giant says that includes straws, plates, cups, freezer bags, garbage bags and plastic-coated paper plates and cups.

The company says the move is part of a global commitment to the environment, which includes looking for new ways to work with renewable and recycled materials and prolonging the life of products and materials.

IKEA Group says it will also phase out single-use plastics used in customer and co-worker restaurants, bistros, and cafes by the end of 2019.

IKEA has 13 stores in Canada, and has plans to open new stores in Quebec City and London, Ont.

