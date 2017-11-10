The Hubble Space Telescope captured the light echoes of a distant supernova rebounding off a dust cloud in a distant galaxy.

On Jan. 21, 2014, a star in the M82 galaxy, which lies 11.4 million light-years away and can be found near the handle of the Big Dipper, exploded in a brilliant supernova named SN 2014J.

Over several months from 2014-2017, Hubble turned its camera towards M82 to capture the result of the massive blast, witnessing light bouncing off a giant dust cloud that stretches 300 to 1,600 light years from the supernova itself.

Like a ripple in a pond, the echo effect occurs as light from the explosion bounces off a nearby dust cloud and travels at different distances to reach Earth.

SN 2014J is a Type Ia supernova, where two small stars share an orbit called a binary star system. One small star in the system is a white dwarf, which begins to collect material from the companion star. After it collects too much mass, the white dwarf explodes in a supernova.

This is the closest type of explosion in about 40 years.