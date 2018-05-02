Stephen Hawking's final physics paper published

Weeks after his death, famed physicist Stephen Hawking has delivered his last thoughts about the nature of the cosmos. And he says it may be simpler than often believed.

Well, simpler if you understand theoretical physics, anyway. It remains incomprehensible for the rest of us — and even some scientists.

A paper that outlines his view has been published by the Journal of High Energy Physics. Co-author Thomas Hertog had announced the new theory last year at a conference celebrating Hawking's 75th birthday.

Some scientists believe the cosmos contains a large collection of different universes. The new paper argues they may be more alike than has been proposed.

Hawking died in March at age 76.