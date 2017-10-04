Google is expected to unveil its latest smartphones today during an event in San Francisco.

The next-generation Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to take centre stage as Google's competitors to the recently announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Rumours abound on tech sites like Ars Technica and Gizmodo as to what new features have been added. They could include:

Water-resistance.

Dual front-facing speakers.

Squeezable sides.

Streamlined design.

Redesigned home screen.

The event is scheduled to begin at noon ET.