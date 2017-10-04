Google is expected to unveil its latest smartphones today during an event in San Francisco.
The next-generation Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to take centre stage as Google's competitors to the recently announced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Rumours abound on tech sites like Ars Technica and Gizmodo as to what new features have been added. They could include:
- Water-resistance.
- Dual front-facing speakers.
- Squeezable sides.
- Streamlined design.
- Redesigned home screen.
The event is scheduled to begin at noon ET.