An upcoming update to Google's Android software finally has a delectable name. The next version will be known as Oreo, extending Google's tradition of naming each version after a sweet treat.

L’ready or not, you’ve made it to the sweet treat hall of fame. #AndroidOreo https://t.co/V7LDSDb6Tw — @Android

Google anointed the 8.0 version of its software Monday after spending the past few months referring to it as "Android O."

Oreo boasts several new features, including the ability to respond to notifications directly on a phone's home screen and the ability to access apps without installing them on a device.

Debut on Pixel phone

The free software is scheduled to be released this fall, most likely after making its debut on a new Pixel phone that Google is expected to begin selling in October.

#AndroidOreo will start rolling out in phases soon to Pixel & Pixel XL phones, the Pixel C tablet, & the Nexus 5X, 6P & Nexus Player. 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xhQ7JApR07 — @Android

The nicknames for earlier Android versions have included Nougat, Marshmallow, and Lollipop.

Google and Oreo's maker, Mondelez, referred to their deal as a partnership, rather than a sponsorship, as no money was exchanged.

Android meets @Oreo for the sweetest treat yet. #AndroidOreo is smarter, faster, & more powerful. Open Wonder: https://t.co/QOWlL83sYa pic.twitter.com/v90f9qgpJ5 — @Android

Google has named Android after a brand before: The 2013 version was known as Kit Kat. Financial terms weren't disclosed for that.

Android is the world's most widely used mobile operating system.

Apple doesn't use names for its iOS system for iPhones, though the software for Mac computers is named after big cats and geographic locations in California.