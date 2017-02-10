Friday is a night full of fun astronomical treats.

First, there's February's full moon, called the Snow Moon — named for the typically cold and snowy weather this time of year.

All full moons are given nicknames, such as January's Wolf Moon, the Strawberry Moon in May, and, of course, the Harvest Moon — the one nearest the autumnal equinox in either September or October.

The Snow Moon will rise around 5:35 p.m in Toronto and at 5:26 p.m. in Vancouver.

The eclipse

In addition to the full moon, a lunar eclipse also occurs on Friday. While you may head out to look for the darkening and reddening of the moon that's typical in a lunar eclipse, be prepared — this is a penumbral eclipse where the moon passes through Earth's outer shadow.

Because Earth's outer shadow isn't as dark as its inner one, the changes in the brightness of the moon can be so subtle you barely notice.

This illustration shows where the moon will pass in relation to Earth's shadow, as well as where the eclipse will be visible. (Fred Espenak/EclipseWise)

"The beginning and end of a penumbral eclipse are not visible to the eye," according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada's Observer's Handbook 2017. In fact, it's not until two-thirds of the way through the eclipse that observers can even see it happening.

The eclipse starts at 5:34 p.m. ET and ends at 9:53 p.m. ET. What's known as the "greatest eclipse" — when the axis of the Moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's center — occurs at 7:43 p.m. ET. That means your best chance of seeing the eclipse is between 7 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you're on the west coast, however, you won't be able to see the greatest eclipse since it occurs when the moon is below the horizon. But the eclipse will still be going on after the moon rises.

The 'New Year's Comet'

Then there's the New Year's Comet, formally known as Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková.

This green comet will make its closest approach to Earth around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, at a distance of about 12 million kilometres (that's roughly 30 times the distance from Earth the moon).

The comet, which once had a visibly pronounced tail, has turned into more of a blob over the past few days.

Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, photographed from Tenerife, Spain on February 8. (Fritz Helmut Hemmerich )

Unfortunately, you won't be able to see the comet unless you have a telescope (a large pair of binoculars might work, too). Even if it were an object easily visible to the naked-eye, the full moon would make seeing the comet a challenge.

However, you can be sure that more photos of the comet will turn up during the next couple of days as the moon and comet drift further apart in the night sky.

So while these fantastic astronomical events may not be as visually astounding as others we may see throughout the year, it's still pretty amazing that they're all happening on one night.

If you have a clear sky, head out on Friday night, enjoy the full moon and just know there's a lot going on up there.