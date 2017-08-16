Some Canadians are driving south to see the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, while some NASA-funded scientists will be chasing it in retrofitted jets.

The eclipse — the first to cross the U.S. coast to coast in almost a century — will also provide a celestial show to people north of the border, though the partial eclipse visible in Canada won't be quite so striking.

CBC News has been covering the lead-up to the eclipse, with explanations of what to expect, tips on how to watch safely and what it means for professional scientists and amateur astronomers alike.

Here's a full look at our coverage, collected in one place:

Watching from Canada

Total Eclipse of the Sun: This interactive feature shows you exactly how much the eclipse will affect the area where you live. Choose the city nearest you in the drop-down menu to see when the eclipse will be at its peak.

How and where you can watch the solar eclipse on Aug. 21: From Victoria to Whitehorse to Saint John, here's a look at 12 cities across the country and how they'll be taking in the eclipse.

The science of the shadow

How solar eclipses help us better understand our universe: They're more than just a show. CBC's Nicole Mortillaro explains how solar eclipses have taught humans about their planet, their solar system and the workings of the universe.

A team of NASA-funded scientists will observe the eclipse using telescopes aboard two of NASA's WB-57F research aircraft. This composite photo shows the aircraft and the 2015 total solar eclipse at the Faroe Islands. (NASA/Faroe Islands/SwRI)

NASA scientists will chase solar eclipse in jets: A team led by Amir Caspi of the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, Colo., will follow the darkness of the eclipse across the United States in two of NASA's research jets to take telescopic images of the sun's outer atmosphere.

Watching from the U.S.

It's worth the drive to totality: perspectives from an eclipse chaser, Bob McDonald: The Quirks and Quarks host explains how a total eclipse changes the environment in a way that cannot be captured in a photo or a video.

When day turns into night: Canadians, Americans prepare for total solar eclipse: Read about Katrina Ince-Lum, one of many Canadians travelling to the United States to see what some are calling the Great American Eclipse.

A T-shirt shows the path of totality, which stretches from Oregon to South Carolina. (Jane Ross/Reuters)

Travelling to the U.S. to watch the solar eclipse? Cellphone coverage could be spotty: The full eclipse's path from Oregon to South Carolina cuts mostly through rural areas, so companies will be deploying temporary towers to boost their capacity for all those people who want to post to Facebook, Instagram and the like.

Put down the phone and experience the eclipse, Neil deGrasse Tyson says: On the other hand, prominent astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of the eclipse: Put down your smartphone and take in the phenomenon yourself.

Big business

August total solar eclipse a boon for cities, businesses across parts of U.S.: Companies that make special viewing glasses and communities along the path of the eclipse are hoping to cash in on the event.

T-shirts commemorating the solar eclipse are pictured on sale in Depoe Bay, Ore., earlier this month. (Jane Ross/Reuters)

Amazon warns about counterfeit eclipse glasses: Some of those eclipse glasses might not be up to safety standards. Amazon says it's contacting customers who may have bought defective knockoff glasses on its website thinking they could protect their eyes. In B.C., a Vancouver realtor who had planned to give away more than 1,200 eclipse glasses learned they might be fake and decided it wasn't worth the risk.