Skip to Main Content
Facebook fires employee over Tinder post about access to private user info

Notifications

New

Facebook fires employee over Tinder post about access to private user info

Facebook Inc. says it has fired an employee accused of bragging on matchmaking app Tinder about his access to private user information.

Facebook security engineer accused of 'using privileged access to stalk women online'

Thomson Reuters ·
Guest are welcomed by people in Facebook shirts as they arrive at the Facebook Canadian Summit in Toronto on March 28, 2018. Facebook says it has fired an employee accused of bragging on matchmaking app Tinder about his access to private user information. (Chris Donovan/Canadian Press)
comments

Facebook Inc. on Thursday said that it fired an employee accused of bragging on matchmaking app Tinder about his access to private user information.

The incident comes as Facebook faces global concerns about personal data privacy, including Congressional hearings at which Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testified.

A Twitter user earlier on Wednesday posted about the Tinder conversation along with screenshots, saying Facebook's security engineer is "likely using privileged access to stalk women online".


 
In the unverified screenshot, the employee in question writes of being a "professional stalker" searching for hackers.

In a statement, Facebook's Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos said the company quickly investigated the situation and immediately fired the person.

Access to sensitive data is logged, and the company has automated systems designed to detect and prevent abuse, Stamos said.
 
"Employees who abuse these controls will be fired — period."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

External Links

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us