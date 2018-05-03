Facebook fires employee over Tinder post about access to private user info
Facebook security engineer accused of 'using privileged access to stalk women online'
Facebook Inc. on Thursday said that it fired an employee accused of bragging on matchmaking app Tinder about his access to private user information.
The incident comes as Facebook faces global concerns about personal data privacy, including Congressional hearings at which Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg testified.
A Twitter user earlier on Wednesday posted about the Tinder conversation along with screenshots, saying Facebook's security engineer is "likely using privileged access to stalk women online".
I’ve been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online. <br><br>I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?—@find_evil
In the unverified screenshot, the employee in question writes of being a "professional stalker" searching for hackers.
In a statement, Facebook's Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos said the company quickly investigated the situation and immediately fired the person.
Access to sensitive data is logged, and the company has automated systems designed to detect and prevent abuse, Stamos said.
"Employees who abuse these controls will be fired — period."
