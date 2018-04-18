Skip to Main Content
Facebook introduces new privacy safeguards in Europe

Notifications

New

Facebook introduces new privacy safeguards in Europe

Facebook is introducing more privacy safeguards to users in Europe as part of efforts to comply with new rules meant to make it easier for consumers to give and withdraw consent for the use of their data.

Move is in response to new EU law, as regulators seek to rein in tech giants

The Associated Press ·
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference on April 18, 2017, at McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, Calif. The company is rolling out new privacy measures in Europe. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Facebook is introducing more privacy safeguards to users in Europe as part of efforts to comply with new rules meant to make it easier for consumers to give and withdraw consent for the use of their data.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it will begin asking European customers this week for permission to use features like facial recognition and some types of targeted advertising.

The privacy law is the latest attempt by EU regulators to rein in mostly American tech giants who they blame for avoiding tax, stifling competition and encroaching on digital privacy rights.

European analysts say the new EU rules are the most important change in data privacy regulation in a generation as they try to catch up with all the technological advances.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us