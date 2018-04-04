Skip to Main Content
Facebook says more than 600,000 Canadians may have had data shared with Cambridge Analytica

Facebook said on Wednesday that an estimated 622,161 Canadians may have had their data shared with the British company Cambridge Analytica.

The number is a fraction — 0.7% — of the 87 million people now believed to be affected globally.

Matthew Braga · CBC News ·
The majority of those affected, nearly 82 per cent, were U.S. users, according to Facebook. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

The social network said the number is a fraction — 0.7 per cent — of the 87 million people it now believes were affected globally. The majority of those users, nearly 82 per cent, were in the U.S.

More to come

