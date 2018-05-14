Skip to Main Content
Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.

Based on results of investigation into apps that accessed lots of data before 2014 policy change

The Associated Press
Guest are welcomed by people in Facebook shirts as they arrive at the Facebook Canadian Summit in Toronto on March 28, 2018. Ime Archibong, vice-president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. (Chris Donovan/Canadian Press)

The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.

Ime Archibong, vice-president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

The company says that it has canvassed thousands of apps so far.

