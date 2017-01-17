Visitors to Florida's Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Fla., got a thrill on Sunday when a massive alligator strolled by in front of them.

'Godzilla' gator lumbers around Florida reserve0:49

Kim Joiner captured the incredible video while visiting the park. She posted it to the reserve's Facebook page, writing: "I love Circle B. Nature at its best."

Floridians are used to alligators. It's estimated that Florida is home to more than a million of them. But Joiner said seeing one so big and so close did make her a bit nervous.

"However, I saw it coming," she said on Facebook. "I have been more scared when they just cross with no warning on Alligator Alley trail."

Some people questioned the veracity of the photo.

"No Photoshop," Joiner wrote. "He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too."

Local police also told NBC News that the massive gator was indeed the real deal.