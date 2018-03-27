The Canadian whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal is testifying before British lawmakers investigating the rise of fake news.

Chris Wylie's appearance before the U.K. Parliament's digital, culture, media and sport committee began on Tuesday morning. According to the parliamentary website, the committee will ask him "about his role with Cambridge Analytica as former director of research and subsequent events."

Wylie has alleged that Cambridge Analytica harvested details of 50 million Facebook users and used the material in U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign. It is alleged the material made it possible to micro-target users with campaign material.

In this image taken from video, Chris Wylie gives evidence to the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's inquiry into fake news, in Portcullis House, London, on Tuesday. (Associated Press)

At a news conference on Monday on a linked issue, Wylie declined to answer questions about whether the data was also used in Britain by the campaign to leave the European Union. He said he would discuss the matter in front of the parliamentary committee on Tuesday.