Cambridge Analytica shutting down, report says
Company was accused of improperly gaining access to personal data of 87 million Facebook users
Cambridge Analytica, the consultancy at the centre of this year's Facebook privacy row, is closing its doors, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing the founder of the firm's U.K.-based parent.
SCL Group founder Nigel Oakes confirmed that both companies were closing, the WSJ said.
The newspaper added, citing an unnamed source, that the decision was taken because the companies were losing clients and facing mounting legal fees in the Facebook investigation.
The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The row over the improper use of data on 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica in U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 U.S. election campaign has hurt the shares of the world's biggest social network and prompted multiple official investigations.
