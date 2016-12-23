If you calculate the distance between the North Pole and all the chimneys in the world, Santa must travel many times the speed of light to cover all of that in one night.

It's a testament to the tremendous thrust generated by reindeer power, something NASA should investigate if we are to travel to the stars.

Then there are the thermodynamic abilities of the sleigh to protect the toys, and any elves along for the ride, from the incredible heat from air friction while traveling through the atmosphere at super-luminal speeds...

...but wait a minute. Why question the physics of a Christmas story?

Sometimes we have to step away from the science and just let the spirit of the season take over.

Happy holidays, everyone!