You couldn't ask for a better office view.

On March 30, NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Shane Kimbrough conducted a seven-hour spacewalk roughly 400 kilometres above Earth at the International Space Station (ISS).

Whitson recorded the arduous day at work on her helmet-cam, including the accidental loss of a vital piece of shielding for the space station.

The pair were reconnecting wires and electrical connections for the pressurized mating adapter at the Harmony module and installed a shield and covers for the berthing mechanism port on Tranquility.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson used her helmet cam to record part of a seven-hour spacewalk conducted with Shane Kimbrough. (NASA)

During the spacewalk, a shield was inadvertently lost — you can see it drifting away in the video. There is no danger to astronauts or spacecraft.

Mission control quickly devised a plan to use a shield that had been removed earlier, which now provides protection against micrometeroid debris, a hazard in space.