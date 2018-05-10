Skip to Main Content
Archeologists find remains of Roman-era temple in Egypt

The Antiquities Ministry said Thursday that the temple, which dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, was found near the Siwa Oasis in the western desert. It includes the foundations of a large limestone building.

Temple dates back to the 2nd century reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius

The Associated Press ·
In this undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, archeologists examine an ancient stone found among the remains of a temple dating back to the 2nd century, some 50 km west of Siwa Oasis, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Associated Press)

Egypt says archeologists have uncovered the remains of a temple dating back to the second century.

The Antiquities Ministry said Thursday that the temple, which dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, was found near the Siwa Oasis in the Egypt's western desert. It includes the foundations of a large limestone building.

The ministry said Thursday that the temple dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Associated Press)

Abdel-Aziz al-Dimeiry, head of the archeological mission, said the group found a five-meter long limestone painting bearing Greek inscriptions and decorated with the sun disc surrounded by cobras.

He says the painting, which is believed to be part of the temple's entrance, was found in good condition and will undergo restoration.

