Apple's intelligent assistant Siri is getting a software upgrade — but whether that also includes new hardware to match remains to be seen.

It was one of a string of updates unveiled during Apple's annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) conference — which included health-focused software updates for its Apple Watch, the next version of the mobile operating system iOS, and the arrival of virtual reality on the Mac.

"I'm dispensing with the updates, other than to tell you, Apple's doing great," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in brief opening remarks as he took the stage at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif.

The keynote is still in progress. Apple has been rumoured to be introducing a smart, standalone Siri speaker, similar in functionality to products such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

During the first half the keynote, Apple teased the next versions of its operating systems for the Mac and Apple Watch — both of which will be available for download in the Fall, alongside new iMacs, MacBooks, and a new high-end product called the iMac Pro.

The next version of the Apple Watch operating system — watchOS 4 — includes a new watch face that puts the company's intelligent assistant Siri front and centre. Siri updates the watch face with new information through the day — think calendar entries, flight information, or smart home controls — using "machine learning to adjust automatically based on your routine" according to Apple's vice-president of technology Kevin Lynch.

Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, discusses (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Apple also revealed that its Watch will now be able to connect wirelessly with other devices, specifically mentioning "glucose monitoring" as one possible application — a likely nod to speculation earlier this year that Apple had been developing a glucose monitoring device that would sync with the Apple Watch.

Apple's Kevin Lynch reveals new features for the Apple Watch during an announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference. One new development will be its ability to communicate wirelessly with other devices such as glucose monitors. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Users with Apple iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 11 will be able to send money between friends and family using iMessage (though whether this functionality will be available in Canada is unclear). Siri now uses machine learning "on-device" to suggest things like calendar entries and responses to messages.

Apple has been rumoured to be developing its own mobile chip to handle machine learning tasks.

Apple also announced the next version of its Mac operating system — macOS High Sierra — featuring tools for developers to develop virtual reality experiences, and support for virtual reality headsets.

Visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic demonstrated a virtual reality experience in the Star Wars universe, running on a Mac