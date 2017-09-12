Apple is set to unveil the next iPhone — or maybe three — today. The 10th anniversary edition of Apple's flagship smartphone is expected to be fancy and cost more than $1,000 US.

This will be Apple's first product event at its new spaceship-shaped campus, Apple Park, in Cupertino, Calif. CBC News will be reporting from the event at Steve Jobs Theatre.

You can stream the keynote event online (from an Apple mobile device with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10, or an Apple TV with software 6.2 or later).

The new top-of-the-line iPhone is expected to include features like an upgraded screen that goes to the edge of the phone, 3D facial recognition instead of a fingerprint sensor, and inductive (wireless) charging.

Along with the iPhone , Apple is also expected to unveil a new Apple TV, with support for 4K TVs, and a new Apple Watch with cellular connectivity built in.

The event comes just weeks after Samsung rolled out its Galaxy Note 8, priced at $1,299.99 in Canada.