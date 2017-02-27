People in the Southern Hemisphere were treated to a solar eclipse on Sunday.

The annular eclipse, sometimes referred to as a "ring of fire," was only seen in parts of Chile and Argentina as well as Angola. However, other countries in both South America and Africa — and even Antarctica — could see at least part of the eclipse.

Annular Solar Eclipse From Argentina - Taken by Mariano Ribas on February 26, 2017 @ Sarmiento, Argentina pic.twitter.com/YmN8hfQAay — @StellarInsights

Sunday's eclipse was annular, or when the moon is far enough away from Earth that it's unable to fully block out the sun. The result looks like a ring around the dark moon.

Chubut fascinó al país y parte del mundo con el eclipse anular de sol https://t.co/6Eyylq2ElI pic.twitter.com/BVRGuQlD9y — @infosuractual

This is the first solar eclipse of the year. On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse will be seen across the United States, the first in North America since 2008.

Though the total solar eclipse won't be visible in Canada, at least part of the sun will be covered at some point, varying from 20 per cent to roughly 90 per cent depending on your location.