Amazon.com Inc. said on Tuesday its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and media outlets.

"We're continuing to work to remediate the availability issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1," Amazon said on its Amazon Web Services website.

Slack, Trello, Splitwise and Medium were among the popular internet services that were impacted.

A certain article "published without an image because our image system runs on AWS," Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of tech website The Verge tweeted.

"AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3."

An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately comment.