Sony's iconic pet robot AIBO is making a comeback for the first time in 12 years.

The electronic dog has been equipped with artificial intelligence capable of learning what keeps owners happy.

Organic LED panels used for the eyes can display a range of expressions. And up to 20 sensors help the robot analyze the environment and the movement of people as it walks around.

Sony President and CEO Kazuo Hirai says this combination of AI, sensors and robotic technology showcases what the company is capable of.

The new AIBO goes on sale with a price tag of 198,000 yen, or about $2,200 Cdn. Owners will have to wait until Jan. 11 to receive it.