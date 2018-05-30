School shooting video game removed online after backlash

A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game from its online platform following widespread backlash.

The Active Shooter video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Steam's parent company Valve Corp. said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.