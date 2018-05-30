Skip to Main Content
School shooting video game removed online after backlash

A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game from its online platform following widespread backlash.

Active Shooter pulled from Steam after complaints from parents of victims in Parkland shooting

The Associated Press
The game titled Active Shooter allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills. (Steam)
The Active Shooter video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.

Steam's parent company Valve Corp. said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."

The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.

The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.

It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.

