School shooting video game removed online after backlash
Active Shooter pulled from Steam after complaints from parents of victims in Parkland shooting
A Seattle-area company has removed a school shooting video game from its online platform following widespread backlash.
The Active Shooter video game was pulled days before it was to be released on the video-game marketplace Steam.
Steam's parent company Valve Corp. said Tuesday that it was removing the computer video game because the developer was a "troll with a history of customer abuse."
The game was developed by Revived Games, published by Acid and led by a person named Ata Berdiyev, who had previously been kicked off the platform under a different business name.
The game allows players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills.
It was condemned by the parents of students killed during a Florida school shooting in February.
